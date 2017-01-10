Legal Committee in Parliament Not To Review Majoritarian Elections Proposal
BGNES
The legal commission in Parliament did not manage to collect enough votes in order to approve the majoritarian elections demanded in the referendum by 2.5 million Bulgarians.
The proposal was submitted by GERB but was not supported by any other party.
