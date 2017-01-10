Bulgaria's Trakia Motorway Closed Again between Zimnitsa Hub, Burgas

Society | January 10, 2017, Tuesday // 13:59| Views: 977 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Trakia Motorway Closed Again between Zimnitsa Hub, Burgas File photo, BGNES

Movement has been brought to a halt along Trakia motorway between Zimnitsa transportation hub and the Black Sea city of Burgas, officials say.

The section, hundreds of kilometers long, has been closed as meteorological conditions are worsening again, Valcho Cholakov, Governor of Burgas region, has told Focus Radio.

The roads between Tsarevo and Rezovo have also been affected, along with Rishki and Aytoski mountain passes.

Restrictions might be enforced between Burgas and Pomorie as conditions are deteriorating, the Governor has added.

Road visibility is going down amid stronger winds and heavier snowfall than in the last few days, so restrictions may also be imposed on other roads, he has said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded for hours after a chain crash on Trakia motorway on New Year's eve. Since then, authorities maintain they are working hard to keep the roads open and clean.

However, a cold snap, with a sharp decrease in temperatures and a heavy snowfall, has been hampering their effort.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia motorway, Zimnitsa, Burgas, snowfall, cold snap
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria