Bulgaria's Trakia Motorway Closed Again between Zimnitsa Hub, Burgas

Movement has been brought to a halt along Trakia motorway between Zimnitsa transportation hub and the Black Sea city of Burgas, officials say.



The section, hundreds of kilometers long, has been closed as meteorological conditions are worsening again, Valcho Cholakov, Governor of Burgas region, has told Focus Radio.



The roads between Tsarevo and Rezovo have also been affected, along with Rishki and Aytoski mountain passes.



Restrictions might be enforced between Burgas and Pomorie as conditions are deteriorating, the Governor has added.



Road visibility is going down amid stronger winds and heavier snowfall than in the last few days, so restrictions may also be imposed on other roads, he has said.



Hundreds of vehicles were stranded for hours after a chain crash on Trakia motorway on New Year's eve. Since then, authorities maintain they are working hard to keep the roads open and clean.



However, a cold snap, with a sharp decrease in temperatures and a heavy snowfall, has been hampering their effort.