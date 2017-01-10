Bulgaria Deported 1410 Migrants in 2016

As many as 1410 irregular migrants were been expelled over the course of 2016, a sharp increase compared to the previous year, the Interior Ministry has said.

Most of those sent back were nationals of Iraq (494), Afghanistan (417), and Iran (113), followed by those from Syria (85) and Turkey (68).

The figure is 77% bigger than 2015, when 797 people were expelled.

Of the 1410 non-EU migrants, 413 were forcefully returned and 236 left wilfully after being imposed an administrative measure.

As many as 639 benefited from available assisted return programs.

Forty-seven others left without being subjected to administrative measures (being asked to leave).

Twenty-five other third country nationals were handed back to other EU member states (possibly Greece) under the Dublin II Regulation which obliges the first country where migrants were registered to take them back if they enter another EU member state. (Bulgaria opposes the Dublin II arrangements).

Fifty others were readmitted by border police.