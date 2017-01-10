Severe Weather Alert in Eastern Bulgaria, Cold in West

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 10, 2017, Tuesday // 07:18| Views: 3287 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Severe Weather Alert in Eastern Bulgaria, Cold in West Source: NIMH

A Code Orange warning is in force in most regions of Eastern Bulgaria, with gale-force winds and fresh snowfall expected, the national weather service says.

In the southeasternmost regions, the snow will be heavier than elsewehere, but temperatures will also rise.

The Code Yellow alert (a lesser degree of warning) that on Monday was issued throughout the country now remains in most of the Western Bulgarian regions and in some of those in Central Bulgaria, according to the National Insitute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Minimum temperatures will range between -9 and -14 degrees Celsius. Maximum ones will vary substantially throughout Bulgaria, between -9 in the western areas and up to 2 degrees by the Black Sea.

Temperatures will not go up before Friday, when the average maximum value will be -1.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, code orange, snow
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria