Severe Weather Alert in Eastern Bulgaria, Cold in West

A Code Orange warning is in force in most regions of Eastern Bulgaria, with gale-force winds and fresh snowfall expected, the national weather service says.

In the southeasternmost regions, the snow will be heavier than elsewehere, but temperatures will also rise.

The Code Yellow alert (a lesser degree of warning) that on Monday was issued throughout the country now remains in most of the Western Bulgarian regions and in some of those in Central Bulgaria, according to the National Insitute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Minimum temperatures will range between -9 and -14 degrees Celsius. Maximum ones will vary substantially throughout Bulgaria, between -9 in the western areas and up to 2 degrees by the Black Sea.

Temperatures will not go up before Friday, when the average maximum value will be -1.