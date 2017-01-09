US Ambassador to Bulgaria to Remain in Office under Trump
January 9, 2017, Monday
The United States' Ambassador to Sofia will not be removed after Donald Trump enters the White House, the diplomatic mission says.
Eric Rubin will retain his office, 24 Chasa and Standart daily newspapers quote the embassy as saying.
The statement comes after Trump promised to remove diplomats appointed under Barack Obama's administration.
But the Embassy has made it clear his comments only refer to political appointments and not to career diplomats like Rubin.
