Cold Weather Alert throughout Bulgaria on Monday
File photo
Bulgaria's weather service has issued a Code Yellow warning for low temperatures across the country.
While Code Yellow is the lowest degree of alert, it also contains a warning of potential risk due to severe health conditions.
Temperatures in some of Bulgaria's 28 regions are expected to reach a maximum of -8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -11 degrees.
The country has been caught by an unexpected cold snap since late in December, with temperatures and the snowy weather conditions unlikely to change substantially by the end of the week.
