Bulgaria's Dimitrov Goes Up ATP Tennis Ranking

Sports | January 9, 2017, Monday // 09:26| Views: 1291 | Comments: 0
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria has climbed up the ATP ranking after grabbing the title at Brisbane International, the tennis association's website shows.

Dimitrov has moved up by two spots and is now No 15, trailing behind Nick Kyrgios (Australia), and getting closer to his best ever ranking when he made it into the world's Top 10 in 2014.

Bulgaria's highest-ranking tennis player defeated Kei Nishikori at the Brisbane International final after a year of bitter defeats and low performance, confirming the upward trend of the past several months.

As of Monday, he has overtaken on one of the world's greatest tennis players, Roger Federer, who ranks No 17 (Dimitrov's previous score).

The development has a symbolic importance as Dimitrov was once nicknamed "the Baby Federer" because of similarity in style.

