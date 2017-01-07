Severe Cold in Poland, Traffic Through Bosphorus Halted

Society | January 7, 2017, Saturday // 16:46| Views: 991 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Severe Cold in Poland, Traffic Through Bosphorus Halted BGNES

Ten people have become victim to the cold weather in Poland over the last two days when temperatures fell to -20. Over the weekend, low temperatures will remain.

The police are calling on Polish citizens to be heedful and submit signals about people who are exposed to the cold. Since the beginning of November, 53 people in Poland have died from hypothermia. The cold wave came over the country on Wednesday night.

In Istanbul, traffic of marine vessels through the Bosphorus in both directions has been halted due to insufficient visibility. The traffic of passenger ships between the Asian and the European shores has also been stopped in the directions of the Princes’ Islands and Bursa.

As of Friday night, there has been heavy snow in the megapolis and snow depth has reached 40 cm.

The unusually cold winter and heavy snowfall have blocked the megapolis and caused chaos in traffic, reported BTA, adding that about 600 flights have been cancelled at Ataturk Airport.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, turkey, snowfall, hypothermia, Bosphorus, Istanbul, Ataturk airport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria