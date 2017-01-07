Severe Road Conditions in Bulgaria Due to Low Temperatures, Strong Winds

Road Conditions in northeast Bulgaria remain severe. As of Friday, the region is not accessible and there is no bus transport.

The movement of all types of traffic is severely restricted in the regions of Targovishte, Russe, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Shumen, announced the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Regional Minister Lilyana Pavlova confirmed that the situation remains most serious in Dobrich, Silistra, Shumen, Varna and Targovishte.

“The situation continues to be complicated from a meteorological point of view, not so much because of snowfall but because due to the extremely low temperatures, very strong winds blasting the snow, roads are totally blocked,” said Pavlova.

The snow blizzards and low temperatures cut the power in tens of towns and villages. The border cross check points with Macedonia and Serbia are closed. Heavy vehicles are still not being let through the border cross checkpoint Danube Bridge.

Road traffic of light vehicles has been restored along the Hemus highway in the region of Shumen and Varna. Traffic of heavy vehicles above 12 tonnes remains restricted along Hemus highway in the section Shumen-Varna.

Traffic has been normalised for light vehicles through the Aytos pass and along the road Petolachkata-Burgas.

Trakiya highway is closed to traffic in the section Zimnitsa-Burgas.

Varna Airport is operating but the port of Varna is still closed.