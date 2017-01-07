Bulgarian Arms Used By Para-military in Iraq

Bulgarian machine guns have been used by para-military organisations in Iraq, announced Patrick Wilken with Amnesty International.

Wilken is the author of a report on the arms used in Iraq by groupings which violate human rights.

The arms were delivered legally for the Iraqi government but para-military groupings got hold of them.

“Bulgaria is one of many countries which supplied arms to the Iraqi army. Some of the weapons supplied by Bulgaria ended up with para-military organisations which in no way respect human rights. They used these weapons. What we discovered was machine guns intended for the army. These were probably delivered in 2014. There were also many deliveries of machine guns and other arms between 2008 and 2011,” stated Wilken.