Bulgarian Arms Used By Para-military in Iraq

Politics | January 7, 2017, Saturday // 14:50| Views: 765 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Arms Used By Para-military in Iraq BGNES

Bulgarian machine guns have been used by para-military organisations in Iraq, announced Patrick Wilken with Amnesty International.

Wilken is the author of a report on the arms used in Iraq by groupings which violate human rights.

The arms were delivered legally for the Iraqi government but para-military groupings got hold of them.

“Bulgaria is one of many countries which supplied arms to the Iraqi army. Some of the weapons supplied by Bulgaria ended up with para-military organisations which in no way respect human rights. They used these weapons. What we discovered was machine guns intended for the army. These were probably delivered in 2014. There were also many deliveries of machine guns and other arms between 2008 and 2011,” stated Wilken.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iraq, arms, machine guns, Amnesty International, para-military
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria