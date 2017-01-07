Sofia Airport Calls on Passengers To Show Up 2 Hours Earlier

Sofia Airport is operating under winter conditions. On Saturday morning, most planes took off with one or two hour delays, reported BNR.

The airport calls on all departing passengers to show up at the airport at least two hours before their flight and no later than 90 minutes before the flight is scheduled to take off. It is imperative that passengers check in their luggage immediately and head off to passport control points straight after that.

People travelling with hand luggage only, with mobile or printed out boarding cards should also set aside a minimum of 90 minutes necessary for security, customs and passport-visa checks.