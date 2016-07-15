Another 6,000 Layoffs After Coup Attempt in Turkey

Ankara will revoke the citizenship of Turks living abroad who do not show up for interrogation when subpoenaed.

This is the regulation introduced by three new decrees adopted by the government within the framework of the state of emergency in the country after the unsuccessful coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The mass purge of policemen, military personnel and state employees in Turkey continues. On Friday, over 6,000 policemen, state employees and scientists were laid off with the new decrees.

Since the coup attempt, over 120,000 people have been laid off.





