US Intelligence Accuses Putin of Interfering in US Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a campaign for exercising influence over the elections in the USA. The aim was to undermine the democratic process and denigrate the candidate of the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton.

This was pointed out in a published report of the US intelligence services, cited by Reuters.

“Putin and the Russian state have developed clear preferences for the president elect Donald Trump,” stated the report.

US special services reckon that Russian military intelligence used intermediaries like the websites DC Leaks, WikiLeaks and others in order to circulate acquired e-mails of the National Committee of the Democratic Party, as well as of high-ranking officials from the Democratic Party.

The document also points out that it is yet unclear if there has been Russian influence with respect to the vote count.

The report was drafted by the CIA, FBI and the National Security Agency of the USA.