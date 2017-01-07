Bulgaria's Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Final
January 7, 2017
BGNES
Nishikori beat Stan Wawrinka in the other semi-final – 7:6 (3), 6:3.
Grigor Dimitrov continued in an excellent manner his performance in 2017 and reached the final in Brisbane after defeating Milos Raonic who is ranked 3rd in the world.
The Bulgarian tennis player won 7:6 (7), 6:2 after 92 minutes of play and, in a second consecutive match, overcame a tennis player in the ATP Top 10.
Dimitrov will face Kei Nishikori at the final on January 8.
