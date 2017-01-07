Over 360,000 Bulgarians Celebrate Ivanovden

The Orthodox Church honours St John the Baptist on January 7 – the last Old Testament prophet who baptised Jesus.

The celebration, also known as Ivanovden is one of the most popular and respected in Bulgaria.

Over 360,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day on January 7.

According to the statistics, Ivan is the second most popular male name in the country. Over 157,000 Bulgarians are called Ivan.

Ivanka is the second most popular name among women – over 60,000 Bulgarian women bore that name at the end of 2016.