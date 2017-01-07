Code Yellow In Force for All of Bulgaria
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A cold weather warning is in force for the entire country on Saturday, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Code yellow for extremely low temperatures is in force in all 28 regions, while in Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Dobrich, Varna, Kardzhali and Haskovo there is also a warning for strong winds.
Cold weather is expected with minimum temperatures of -16 and -11. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between -13 and -8.
- » Severe Road Conditions in Bulgaria Due to Low Temperatures, Strong Winds
- » Sofia Airport Calls on Passengers To Show Up 2 Hours Earlier
- » Man Buried by Avalanche in Rila Found Dead
- » BSP Ask Borisov If BGN 2 B Has Been Stolen From Budget Surplus
- » Road Through Kalotina to Serbia Is Unpassable
- » Interior Ministry To Launch Operation on Counteracting Household Crime
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)