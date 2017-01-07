Code Yellow In Force for All of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Code Yellow In Force for All of Bulgaria

A cold weather warning is in force for the entire country on Saturday, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Code yellow for extremely low temperatures is in force in all 28 regions, while in Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Dobrich, Varna, Kardzhali and Haskovo there is also a warning for strong winds.

Cold weather is expected with minimum temperatures of -16 and -11. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between -13 and -8.

low temperatures, winds, code yellow
