Man Buried by Avalanche in Rila Found Dead

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 6, 2017, Friday // 16:51| Views: 1417 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man Buried by Avalanche in Rila Found Dead BGNES

The man who was buried by an avalanche on Friday noon near the Seven Rila Lakes has been found dead, announced Kiril Cholakov from the mountain rescue service to BTA.

Rescuers attempted to reanimate the man but did not succeed.

The body will be transported soon, added Cholakov.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Avalanche, Rila, rescue, Seven Rila Lakes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria