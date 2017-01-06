Man Buried by Avalanche in Rila Found Dead
BGNES
The man who was buried by an avalanche on Friday noon near the Seven Rila Lakes has been found dead, announced Kiril Cholakov from the mountain rescue service to BTA.
Rescuers attempted to reanimate the man but did not succeed.
The body will be transported soon, added Cholakov.
