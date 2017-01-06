BSP Ask Borisov If BGN 2 B Has Been Stolen From Budget Surplus

The leader of BSP Korneliya Ninova has asked Prime Minister Boyko Borisov where the surplus of BGN 2 B from last year’s budget is.

According to the minutes of the Council of Ministers, which was distributed on 20 Positano St on Friday, in August 2016 the surplus was BGN 3.267 B which Borisov said would not be spent but would be used as a “buffer”.

According to Ninova, on January 4, 2017, the government announced a surplus of BGN 1.5 B.

Such a decision has not yet been taken by the outgoing government, but the Finance Ministry announced that, according to preliminary estimates, the consolidated budget for 2016 will have a surplus of about BGN 1.5 B.

“Where and what for has this money been spent? You remain in power in order to spend – not to say steal this money,” stated Ninova.