BSP Ask Borisov If BGN 2 B Has Been Stolen From Budget Surplus

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 6, 2017, Friday // 16:36| Views: 1318 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BSP Ask Borisov If BGN 2 B Has Been Stolen From Budget Surplus BGNES

The leader of BSP Korneliya Ninova has asked Prime Minister Boyko Borisov where the surplus of BGN 2 B from last year’s budget is.

According to the minutes of the Council of Ministers, which was distributed on 20 Positano St on Friday, in August 2016 the surplus was BGN 3.267 B which Borisov said would not be spent but would be used as a “buffer”.

According to Ninova, on January 4, 2017, the government announced a surplus of BGN 1.5 B.

Such a decision has not yet been taken by the outgoing government, but the Finance Ministry announced that, according to preliminary estimates, the consolidated budget for 2016 will have a surplus of about BGN 1.5 B.

“Where and what for has this money been spent? You remain in power in order to spend – not to say steal this money,” stated Ninova.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ninova, Borisov, BSP, GERB, budget
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria