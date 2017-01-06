18 People Arrested for Car Bomb in Turkey's Izmir

18 people have been arrested for the bomb attack in the city of Izmir on Thursday.

The authorities are convinced that this is the work of the terrorist organisation Kurdistan Workers’ Party, stated the Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, cited by Reuters.

One policeman and one justice worker were killed, while 7 people – three policemen and 4 civilians were injured.

The grouping, recognised as a terrorist organisation by the EU, the USA and Ankara, renewed its attacks against the Turkish army in the summer of 2015.

Since then, Ankara and the Kurdish rebels are in serious conflict, while organisations for the protection of human rights accuse the authorities of excessive use of force in southeastern Turkey where the main forces of the PKK are concentrated.



