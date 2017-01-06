The road through Kalotina to Serbia is unpassable, announced the Union of Bulgarian Drivers.

The highway from Niš through Aleksinac in the direction of Belgrade is impossible to use.

Due to a chain crash in which at least 20 cars were involved, the highway Belgrade-Niš has been blocked. At least 18 people have been injured.

The union advises drivers to postpone trips through Kalotina to Serbia.

Border cross checkpoint Malko Tarnovo to Turkey is also closed.

