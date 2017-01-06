Bulgaria's The Mall Is For Sale

January 6, 2017
The second mall in terms of revenue in Bulgaria – The Mall on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. is for sale, read the notification sent to the Commission for Protection of Competition at the end of 2016.

It states that the current owner of the site – AP Retail 1 will leave the site. The buyer is South African investment group New Europe Property Investments via Sofia Commercial Centre registered in Bulgaria.

Kapital Daily reports that the buyer has not stated categorically that the deal will take place but has expressed interest of entering the Bulgarian market.

According to the edition, the deal will amount to about EUR 180 M and will include the space which was occupied by Carrefour hypermarket until rece

Tags: The Mall, investments, Carrefour
