Bulgarians Spent BGN 2.2 B Over Holidays

Business | January 6, 2017, Friday // 13:07| Views: 1001 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Spent BGN 2.2 B Over Holidays

Christmas and New Year’s Eve cost Bulgarians BGN 2.2 B, showed preliminary data reported by Bulgaria ON AIR.

Since the beginning of December BGN 450 M of Bulgarians’ money were spent on gifts, food and trips.

Money spent during the holidays is 10% more than in 2015. The greatest amount was spent on December 23. Expenses reached BGN 200 M per day.

Bulgarians allocated slightly more than BGN 1 B for food. The average amount spent on presents was about BGN 225.

 

Christmas, gifts, New Year's Eve, holidays
