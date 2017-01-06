Bulgarians Spent BGN 2.2 B Over Holidays

Christmas and New Year’s Eve cost Bulgarians BGN 2.2 B, showed preliminary data reported by Bulgaria ON AIR.

Since the beginning of December BGN 450 M of Bulgarians’ money were spent on gifts, food and trips.

Money spent during the holidays is 10% more than in 2015. The greatest amount was spent on December 23. Expenses reached BGN 200 M per day.

Bulgarians allocated slightly more than BGN 1 B for food. The average amount spent on presents was about BGN 225.