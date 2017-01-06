Interior Ministry To Launch Operation on Counteracting Household Crime

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 6, 2017, Friday // 13:01| Views: 1095 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Interior Ministry To Launch Operation on Counteracting Household Crime BGNES

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry will launch a three-month operation for counteracting household crime in small and remote areas by using 1,140 police cars.

These will patrol the entire country and the emphasis will be greatest in the five regions where the problem is most severe. This was decided by the outgoing government which adopted an Action plan for counteracting household crime at an emergency meeting.

The Interior Ministry will receive an additional BGN 5 M for current expenses, mostly for fuel.

Another BGN 2 M will be allocated for the purchase of new cars, securing the mobility of police patrols in small and remote areas.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: household crime, interior ministry, police
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria