Interior Ministry To Launch Operation on Counteracting Household Crime
Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry will launch a three-month operation for counteracting household crime in small and remote areas by using 1,140 police cars.
These will patrol the entire country and the emphasis will be greatest in the five regions where the problem is most severe. This was decided by the outgoing government which adopted an Action plan for counteracting household crime at an emergency meeting.
The Interior Ministry will receive an additional BGN 5 M for current expenses, mostly for fuel.
Another BGN 2 M will be allocated for the purchase of new cars, securing the mobility of police patrols in small and remote areas.
