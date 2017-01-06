DEOS To Seek Coalition With Yes, Bulgaria

DEOS will seek a coalition with Yes, Bulgaria for the next parliamentary elections

DEOS will seek a coalition with Yes, Bulgaria for the next parliamentary elections, read an announcement signed by the Managing Council of DEOS.

The constituent assembly of Yes, Bulgaria will be held on January 7 in Sofia.

Theliberal formation added that they will address officially Yes, Bulgaria after the election of the managing bodies of the party of Hristo Ivanov.

The proposal will be based on the three common priorities declared by both parties – justice, anti-corruption and education.

