DEOS To Seek Coalition With Yes, Bulgaria
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
DEOS will seek a coalition with Yes, Bulgaria for the next parliamentary elections, read an announcement signed by the Managing Council of DEOS.
The constituent assembly of Yes, Bulgaria will be held on January 7 in Sofia.
Theliberal formation added that they will address officially Yes, Bulgaria after the election of the managing bodies of the party of Hristo Ivanov.
The proposal will be based on the three common priorities declared by both parties – justice, anti-corruption and education.
- » Severe Road Conditions in Bulgaria Due to Low Temperatures, Strong Winds
- » Sofia Airport Calls on Passengers To Show Up 2 Hours Earlier
- » Code Yellow In Force for All of Bulgaria
- » Man Buried by Avalanche in Rila Found Dead
- » BSP Ask Borisov If BGN 2 B Has Been Stolen From Budget Surplus
- » Road Through Kalotina to Serbia Is Unpassable
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)