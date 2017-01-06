Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Semi-Finals
Sports | January 6, 2017, Friday // 11:09| Views: 909 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Dimitrov who is seeded 7th will play either Milos Raonic or Rafel Nadal for a spot in the final.
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov continued his excellent start of the season and reached the semi-finals of the tennis tournament in Brisbane.
He defeated Dominic Thiem (8th) 6:3, 4:6, 6:3.
Dimitrov who is seeded 7th will play either Milos Raonic or Rafel Nadal for a spot in the final.
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Final
- » Bulgaria Lists 26 Sports Players for Doping Control through 2017
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures 1st Victory This Year in Brisbane
- » Bulgaria's Chess Grandmaster Topalov Drops Out of Top 20
- » Tennis: Bulgaria's Pironkova Triumphs over Voskoboeva in China
- » Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev to Face Winner of Joshua-Klitschko Fight
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)