Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Semi-Finals

Sports | January 6, 2017, Friday // 11:09| Views: 909 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Semi-Finals BGNES

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov continued his excellent start of the season and reached the semi-finals of the tennis tournament in Brisbane.

He defeated Dominic Thiem (8th) 6:3, 4:6, 6:3.

Dimitrov who is seeded 7th will play either Milos Raonic or Rafel Nadal for a spot in the final.

