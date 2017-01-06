First Life Sentences in Turkey's Biggest Legal Case

A Turkish court has sentenced to life a colonel and a major because of their role in the coup attempt in July.

These are the first sentences in the biggest legal case in the history of the country. They were accused of violating the constitution.

Arrests continue in Turkey within the framework of the investigation of the network of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen who is considered to be the organiser of the coup.

After the military and the police, magistrates extended the investigation to business and media circles.

On Thursday, warrants were issued for the arrest of 380 businessmen suspected of having provided financial assistance to the network of Fethullah Gulen. The chief jurist and the former general director of one of the biggest holdings in the country Doğan Media Group were also arrested. It includes Hurriyet newspaper, the television channel CNN Turk and information agency Doğan.