Power Cut Off All Over Bulgaria

The electricity situation is serious in the region of Varna. Regional governor Stoyan Pasev announced that power has been cut off in the municipalities of Devnya and Suvorovo, while all 12 villages in Dalgopol have no electricity. Only the central municipality has power.

In the region of Dobrich, Krushari municipality has no power and water supply. A large part of the towns of Dobrich and Tervel also have no electricity. The Regional council has announced that probably other municipalities in the region also have no power but no definite information has been received.

The villages of Tsarev brod, Makak, Matnitsa and Velino have no power at the moment, announced Krasimir Kosev from Shumen region. A total of 68 towns in the region of Shumen have no power.

Several towns in the region of Silistra also have no power.

15 villages in the region of Gabrovo also have no electricity.

All towns in the region of Russe have no power, excluding the regional centre.

25 villages in the region of Lovech are without electricity. There are technical faults in 7 regional centres.

