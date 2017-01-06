Two People Killed By Izmir Car Bomb in Turkey
BGNES
A policeman and a judicial employee were killed by the bomb blast near the entry of the judicial palace in the western city of Izmir on Thursday, reported Turkish state agency Dogan.
At least 11 people have been injured.
Turkish policemen have killed two persons described as terrorists during clashes after the car bomb blast.
Another “terrorist” is still wanted.
