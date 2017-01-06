Bulgaria Wakes Up in Snow Trap

The entire republican road network in the region of Razgrad is closed for all types of vehicles. There is heavy snowfall in the region, while visibility has been reduced to a few metres, reported the Regional Road Department.

The region of Dobrich found itself in a snow trap on Friday morning. The Regional Security Council reported that all roads of the republican road network in the region have been closed. 40 snow-cleaning machines are operating in order to clean the road network but because of the strong winds, they cannot manage to cope with the blizzard.

Roads in the region of Silistra have also been closed for all types of vehicles. The situation in the region is complicated, there is very strong wind and it is impossible to clean the roads. Due to the blizzard, snow-cleaning machines experience technical faults and cannot operate.

Snow depth in the region of Gabrovo has reached 40 cm.

Over 150 snow-cleaning machines operated in Sofia all night. According to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, snow depth in the capital is 25 cm. Public transport is operating on all routes under winter conditions.