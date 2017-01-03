BNB Introduces Register of Bank Accounts, Safes

Bulgaria: BNB Introduces Register of Bank Accounts, Safes

As of Tuesday, BNB has introduced a functioning register of bank accounts and safes, announced BNB.

The new register contains centralised information submitted by banks and bank branches operating on the territory of the country about the numbers of bank accounts, the account holders and persons with the power of attorney to access these accounts, as well as about the persons who rent safes in banks and the persons who have the power of attorney to access these safes.

According to the Credit Institutions Act, access to this information will be granted to judicial bodies (courts, prosecutor’s offices and investigative bodies), Chief Directorate National Police and Chief Directorate Combating Organised Crime, State Agency National Security (DANS), the National Revenue Agency, the Commission for Illegal Assets Forfeiture.

Access to the data will also be granted to banks and bank branches of foreign banks operating on the territory of Bulgaria.

Natural and legal persons will also have the right to access data about themselves. 

