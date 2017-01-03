Former French PM Valls Opposes Turkey's Accession to EU

Former French Prime Minister and probable candidate of the left-wing for president Manuel Valls has called for “smart implementation” of the Stability and Growth Pact, and opposed the accession of Turkey to the EU, reported BNT.

These were some of the points on the political agenda of Valls announced on Tuesday.

Valls added that he would try to keep the budget deficit of France below the threshold of 3% of GDP, but will not aim at a zero level of the index. The pre-election platform of Valls will be presented within days.

Sociological data shows that Valls is in the lead where the primary elections of the left-wing are concerned. These have been scheduled for the end of January.

Long-term statistics, however, indicate that the candidate of the left-wing would not reach the second round of presidential elections.