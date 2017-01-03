Slovakia's PM: Stop Referendum Adventures

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico called on Monday on his counterparts in the remaining EU member-states to stop organising referendums on national problems because these represent a threat to the EU and the Euro.

“I call on the leaders of the EU to stop adventures like the British and Italian referendums on internal issues which threaten the EU. Great Britain is not a member of the Eurozone but Italy has enormous influence over the banking sector and the Euro. What will we do if there is a referendum on the Euro in Italy and Italians vote that they do not want it,” asked Fico, cited by Reuters.

Slovakia turned over its presidency of the Council of the EU to Malta on January 1 at a moment when anti-migrant and nationalist parties in France, Holland, Italy and other EU countries demand referendums on the membership of their countries in the EU or the Eurozone.

