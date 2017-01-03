170 Participants in Competition for Bulgaria's EU Presidency Logo
170 participants have submitted projects for participation in the competition for a logo for Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
The competition is organised by the National Centre for Preparation and Holding of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU and was announced on November 1, 2016.
The deadline for the submission of projects was December 30.
The winner will be announced by the end of January 2017. The anonymity of all authors has been guaranteed.
The winner will receive BGN 10,000 for the logo, the brand book and the copyright.
