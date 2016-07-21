Turkey's Parliament Discusses Extension of State of Emergency

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 3, 2017, Tuesday // 18:07| Views: 582 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey's Parliament Discusses Extension of State of Emergency BGNES

The Parliament in Ankara is discussing on Tuesday the proposal for an extension of the state of emergency in Turkey by another 3 months, reported BGNES.

If the proposal is approved, the state of emergency will enter into force on January 19.

The state of emergency was declared in Turkey on July 21, 2016 after the failed coup attempt. Its extension was approved on October 19.

Within the framework of the large-scale investigation on suspicions of participation of the organisation FETO of the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, 41,326 people were arrested and another 103,850 suspects were detained over the last five months.

Due to the lack of evidence for participation in terrorist activities, the Justice Ministry ruled to release 10,265 detainees.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, parliament, Ankara, Coup, feto, Gulen, state of emergency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria