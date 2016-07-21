Turkey's Parliament Discusses Extension of State of Emergency

The Parliament in Ankara is discussing on Tuesday the proposal for an extension of the state of emergency in Turkey by another 3 months, reported BGNES.

If the proposal is approved, the state of emergency will enter into force on January 19.

The state of emergency was declared in Turkey on July 21, 2016 after the failed coup attempt. Its extension was approved on October 19.

Within the framework of the large-scale investigation on suspicions of participation of the organisation FETO of the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, 41,326 people were arrested and another 103,850 suspects were detained over the last five months.

Due to the lack of evidence for participation in terrorist activities, the Justice Ministry ruled to release 10,265 detainees.

