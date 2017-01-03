Rioting Migrants in Italian Refugee Camp Take Hostages

Migrants in a refugee camp in Italy have taken as hostages 25 social workers, reported Reuters.

The migrants blocked the staff in the camp, including doctors and a nurse. Besides, they switched off the power and set the furniture on fire.

The camp is located near the northern town of Cona, not far from Venice. There are 1,500 people there, which exceeds the camp’s capacity by far. The migrants are mostly from Africa.

They rioted against bad living conditions and the death of a 25-year old woman from Ivory Coast. According to the migrants, the woman was not provided with medical assistance on time.

According to Cona’s mayor, order in the camp has been restored and the hostages have been released with the help of the gendarmerie.