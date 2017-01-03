Kyrgyz Mashrapov Denies Involvement in Istanbul Attack

Kyrgyz citizen Iakhe Mashrapov, who, according to Turkish media, might have been involved in the attack against the night club in Istanbul, has stated that he has nothing to do with the attack, reported RIA Novosti, cited by focus agency.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that the 28-year old Mashrapov is suspected of the attack. A photo of Mashrapov even appeared in social media.

Mashrapov explained that he arrived at Istanbul airport on January 1 from the capital of Kyrgyzstan – Bishkek on business but when he was returning Turkish authorities made him get off the plane.

“They interrogated me for an hour. This is why the plane to Bishkek was detained for one hour. They explained that they are interrogating me in relation to the terrorist act on New Year’s Eve and said that I look a bit like the criminal on the photo. They asked me for an apology and put me back on the plane,” explained Mashrapov.