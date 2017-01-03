Two Foreigners Detained at Ataturk Airport in Relation to Night Club Attack

Two foreigners were detained on Tuesday at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul in relation to the investigation of the attack at a night club in the city, reported AFP.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

The nationality of the two persons has not been revealed. They were detained at the entry of the international Departures Terminal and taken to the Chief Security Directorate in Istanbul and placed under arrest, reported BTA.

With these two new arrests, the number of people detained in relation to the investigation reached 16.

Turkish authorities undertook a large-scale operation in search of the attacker who opened fire at a night club in Istanbul and killed 39 people, many of them foreigners.