Turkish PM Criticises USA for Supporting Syrian Kurds

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırımhas criticised the administration of US President Barack Obama for supporting Syrian Kurdish forces which Turkey considers to be terrorists, reported The Washington Post.

The PM called on the newly- elected US head of state Donald Trump to put an end to “this shame”.

According to the PM, the Turkish army has eliminated more than 1,200 terrorists from Islamic State since the beginning of the military invasion in northern Syria in august. He insisted that it is Turkey that carries out the most effective struggle against Islamic State.

The Prime Minister’s statement was made during an address to the members of the ruling party in Parliament a day after Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack against the night club in Istanbul which claimed the lives of 39 people on New Year’s Eve.

“They pretend that they are fighting against Islamic State. Turkey is the only country which is fighting. The USA is doing nothing,” stated the PM.