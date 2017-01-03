Bulgaria May Launch Nationwide Search for Ex-FinMin Facing Indictment

Crime | January 3, 2017, Tuesday // 14:52| Views: 741 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria May Launch Nationwide Search for Ex-FinMin Facing Indictment File photo, BGNES

Former Bulgarian Finance Minister Simeon Djankov will also be indicted over a deal he oversaw that involved the sale of state-owned shares in an electricity distribution company, officials say.

Like Energy Minister Traycho Traykov, who was handed an indictment days before New Year, he will be slapped with charges of willful abeyance.

The deal in question was conducted at a time he served as Finance Minister.

However, the prosecuting authority is unable to summon him and hand out the indictment to him as he cannot be found, Chief Prosecutor Spokesperson Rumyana Arnaudova has said.

A nationwide search will have to be launched unless he is reached, the news website Dnevnik.bg quotes her as saying.

Arnaudova has added more people will be indicted over the affair, but has not elaborated.


Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Simeon Djankov, Traycho Traykov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria