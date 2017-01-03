Bulgaria May Launch Nationwide Search for Ex-FinMin Facing Indictment

Former Bulgarian Finance Minister Simeon Djankov will also be indicted over a deal he oversaw that involved the sale of state-owned shares in an electricity distribution company, officials say.



Like Energy Minister Traycho Traykov, who was handed an indictment days before New Year, he will be slapped with charges of willful abeyance.



The deal in question was conducted at a time he served as Finance Minister.



However, the prosecuting authority is unable to summon him and hand out the indictment to him as he cannot be found, Chief Prosecutor Spokesperson Rumyana Arnaudova has said.



A nationwide search will have to be launched unless he is reached, the news website Dnevnik.bg quotes her as saying.



Arnaudova has added more people will be indicted over the affair, but has not elaborated.





