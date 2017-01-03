Sofia's MENAR Film Festival to Feature Central Asian, Indian Productions

An enhanced presence of movies from Central Asia, the Caucasus, India and Indonesia will complement this year's Middle East and North Africa (MENAR) Film Festival beginning next week in Sofia, organizers say.



Dozens of feature films, documentaries and shorts, as well as a selection of Central Asian, Armenian and Azerbaijani movies will be screened between January 12 and 29.



The venues include Cinema House, Europe Cinema, G8 Cultural Center, the Czech Center, Goethe Institut, and Dada Cultural Bar.



Halal Love, a German-Lebanese production directed by Assad Fouladkar and released in 2015, will open the festival on January 12 at 19:00, at Cinema House.



"Sofia MENAR Film Festival makes Bulgarian audience familiar with the culture and traditions of the Islamic world. The programme of Sofia MENAR Film Festival presents the best of Middle East and North Africa cinema productions, including feature films, documentaries and short projects," Pozor, a company that has engaged itself in the organization of a number film festivals in Sofia over the past years, says on MENAR's website.



