Bulgaria's President-Elect Slams Road Agency over Tender

Bulgarian President-elect Rumen Radev has criticized the Road Infrastructure Agency over its move to renew the public procurement procedure for a road toll system.



Radev has accused the agency of not abiding by a ban from outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on conducting any tenders until the current cabinet leaves office in January.



In response, Borisov has told outgoing Regional Development Minister Lilyana Pavlova to discuss the tender with Radev and give him details about the procedure. The briefing is needed to dispel "doubt of the President-elect", according to a press statement.



The tender was relaunched at the end of December.



"I remind you that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov... has ordered his ministers to halt all public procurement procedures. In case they are inevitable, the Prime Minister has instructed for them to be consulted with my team," Radev notes in a Facebook post.



"The procurement in question... has not been consulted with anyone and cannot qualify as "inevitable."



The agency replies by saying it is only abiding by the law, having already stopped and restarted the tender several times due to appeals.



