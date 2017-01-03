Leader of Turkey's Nationalists to Back New Constitution Bill

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 3, 2017, Tuesday // 11:22| Views: 548 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Leader of Turkey's Nationalists to Back New Constitution Bill File photo, BGNES

Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said he will back a bill to change the country's constitution both in the Parliament vote and in a referendum if one has to take place.

Anadolu Agency, which has quoted Bahçeli, has not given details.

However, if he and the MHP do back the changes in Parliament, they will pave a way for a referendum on the amendments that will lead Turkey to a presidential system.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP have 316 and 40 lawmakers respectively, while just 330 votes are needed to trigger a nationwide poll.

Under the proposal, the constitution is to be changed in a way boosting the powers of Turkey's President while abolishing the office of the Prime Minister. It will also increase the number of MPs from 550 to 600 in line with the growing population.

The biggest opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), disputes the bill, arguing it would concentrate power in the hands of a single person to the detriment checks and balances.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: constitution, turkey, AKP, MHP, CHP
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria