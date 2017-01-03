Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Suspect Identitied as Kyrgyz National

Turkish authorities have named the main suspect in the deadly Istanbul attack on New Year as Iakhe Mashrapov, 28, who reportedly entered Turkey in November and stayed in Konya.



Officials have snown on state-run broadcaster TRT World an image of his passport which indicated he had come from Kyrgyzstan.

Police have meanwhile detained an additional number of people suspected of links to the deadly attack.



Thirty-nine people lost their lives and more than sixty were injured in the raid on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul.



Four people have been arrested since Monday evening, putting the total number of detentions at 12. The alleged attacker, however, is still at large, the Bulgarian National Radio's Turkey correspondent says.



In the meantime, a probe was launched into 347 social media accounts of users who supported the attack through their postings, according to Hürriyet Daily News.





