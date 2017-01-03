EU 'Only Viable Project Helping Bulgaria' - Deputy PM

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 3, 2017, Tuesday // 09:48| Views: 1140 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU 'Only Viable Project Helping Bulgaria' - Deputy PM Meglena Kuneva, Bulgaria's outgoing Deputy PM and Education Minister. File photo, BGNES

Ten years on from joining the EU, Bulgaria retains its confidence the bloc is "the only viable project giving support" to the country, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Kuneva has said.

Kuneva, Bulgaria's first ever EU Commissioner, has told the Bulgarian National Radio that citizens should not accept accession to the bloc as "routine" before "victories indeed turn into a habit."

Bulgaria joined the EU in January 2007, alongside Romania. Kuneva had been EU Affairs Minister until the moment and, until the autumn of 2016, was in charge of the preparation of the rotating EU presidency due in the first half of 2018.

Parliament should adopt a declaration against using the forthcoming presidency for political campaigning, in the eve of an early general election this spring, she has told the public broadcaster.

The official has also urged consensus on the future EU Commissioner of Bulgaria, with the country currently not being represented in the bloc's executive body after Kristalina Georgieva took up a job at the World Bank.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Meglena Kuneva, European Union, Council of the EU Presidency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria