Serbia Shouldn't Have Recognized Macedonia under That Name - FM

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 3, 2017, Tuesday // 07:40| Views: 1154 | Comments: 0
Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic. File photo, BGNES

Serbia's Foreign Minister said Monday his country "made a big mistake" when recognizing the Republic of Macedonia under its constitutional name.

Belgrade will continue to use the name bilaterally, but will switch to "FYROM" on a multirateral basis, the name used by the EU and the UN, the official added.

In an interview with Beta News Agency, cited by B92 radio, Ivica Dačić recalled Macedonia had later recognized Kosovo as an independent country, a step Serbia vows never to take.

While "all of Europe and the world are using rhe name 'Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia' (FYROM)," Serbia 'slapped our brothers the Greek, and now expect the Greek not to recognized Kosovo," the top diplomat argued.

"While we recognized Macedonia by insulting the Greek... they [Macedonians] are always voting in favor of Kosovo... We've been the fools. There's I'll use an undiplomatic term."

Commenting on the prospect to review policies toward countries that recognized Kosovo, Dacic made no mention of Bulgaria, which also

Tags: FYROM, macedonia, Serbia, Ivica Dacic, kosovo
