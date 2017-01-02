'Somali Migrant' Dies While Trying to Cross Bulgaria

Border police on Monday discovered the body of a woman, possibly of Somali origin, near the village of Ravadinovo in southern Bulgaria, the Interior Ministry says.

As police detained 31 irregular migrants with no valid documents in the area on Sunday, some of the latter said a woman who had been in their group had gone missing.

Most of the detained migrants claimed they were from Afghanistan, but there were also six others, three supposedly from Pakistan and three from Somalia.

Police say it is likely that the woman froze to death, but urge patience until the post-mortem is conducted.

Two other migrants from the group - teenagers claiming to be from Somalia - were meanwhile hospitalized as their limbs were frozen.