Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures 1st Victory This Year in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria has secured a resounding victory over Steve Johnson (US) in the first round of the Brisbane International tennis tournament.

Dimitrov has made it past Johnson at 6:2, 6:3 in his first win for the year.

The game was interrupted briefly at 4:2 during the first set due to strong winds which led the heavy rainfall into the partly covered tennis court.

Dimitrov's next opponent will be Nicolas Mahut (France).