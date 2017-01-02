Wounded Bulgarian in Stable Condition after Istanbul Attack - FM

There is no danger for the life of a Bulgarian national injured in the assault in a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, outgoing Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov has said.

The injured woman, however, is "stil in intensive care" at the hospital where she earlier underwent surgery, Mitov has added in a Facebook post.

He has made it clear no other Bulgarian nationals have been hurt in the deadly attack in which 39 people lost their lives, most of them foreign nationals.