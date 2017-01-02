Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Might Be from Central Asia - Police

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 2, 2017, Monday // 14:56| Views: 998 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Might Be from Central Asia - Police

Turkish police believe the gunman who claimed 39 lives in a nightclub in Istanbul may be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, according to Hürriyet Daily News.

Another hypothesis, appearing in daily Habertürk and cited by Hürriyet, suggests the man might be from Xinjiang in China.

Eight people have been detained so far over alleged links to the deadly attack.

Earlier, the Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Islamic state, turkey, Istanbul, nightclub, Reina
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria