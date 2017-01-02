Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Might Be from Central Asia - Police

Turkish police believe the gunman who claimed 39 lives in a nightclub in Istanbul may be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, according to Hürriyet Daily News.

Another hypothesis, appearing in daily Habertürk and cited by Hürriyet, suggests the man might be from Xinjiang in China.

Eight people have been detained so far over alleged links to the deadly attack.

Earlier, the Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack.