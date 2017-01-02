Road Conditions Normal in Bulgaria as Great Return to Sofia Begins

Up to 200 000 vehicles are expected to enter Sofia through Monday as a long weekend is coming to an end, police say.

It is after 12:00 local time (EET) that traffic is expected to become much more intense, Focus News Agency quotes the head of traffic police's Sofia unit as saying.

Lines of cars have already been formed along the roads into and out of Bansko and the ones between Blagoevgrad and Kulata crossing at the Bulgarian-Greek border, according to the agency.

But unlike the last days of December, which saw hundreds of cars being stranded along Trakia motorway, road conditions are more favourable, in the words of a Road Infrastructure Agency official.

While roads are cleaned and snowfall is not expected, temperatures will be "exceptionally low" and drivers have to be particularly careful with mountainous stretches, Georgi Zlatev has told the Bulgarian National Radio.

LIMA, the agency's mobile application, is available to those who require information on whether their are any obstacles or incidents along the route they have chosen.

Trakia, Hemus and Lyulin motorways will be bustling with traffic for much of the day.

Movement of trucks will be restricted between 14:00 and 20:00.

Bulgaria's capital Sofia, the most populous city, is home to nearly 1.5 million people, in a country of 7.1 million. Many of them choose resorts, but also their hometowns or those of their parents, to spend the holidays there.